Namecoin (NMC) One Day Volume Hits $8,541.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,644.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00627265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00251145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

