NAOS Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.18 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $7.18 million and $110,990.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s launch date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 216,975,414 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAOS Finance’s official website is naos.finance.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

