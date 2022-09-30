NAOS Finance (NAOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.88 Million

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $110,990.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s launch date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 216,975,414 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

