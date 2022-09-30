Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,298.78

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $23,298.78 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00780826 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

