Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 729 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 481 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $21,789.30.

On Friday, July 22nd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 342 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $15,820.92.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $44.47 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

