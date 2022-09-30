National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE NA opened at C$86.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.34. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.38 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$28.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

