National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$86.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.34. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.38 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

