National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

