National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

