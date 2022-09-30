NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 321.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NCC opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3,021.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.50 ($3.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

