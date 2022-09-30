NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 321.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

LON NCC opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.56) on Friday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.50 ($3.22). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £655.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3,021.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

