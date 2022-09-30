NEAR Protocol Price Hits $3.62 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00018174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00087805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,866,325 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

