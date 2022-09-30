NEAR Protocol Price Hits $3.62 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00018174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00087805 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065978 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030822 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007752 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.
About NEAR Protocol
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,866,325 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.
Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
