Needham & Company LLC Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $112.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.
Endava Stock Down 2.4 %
DAVA stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
