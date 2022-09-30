Needham & Company LLC Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $112.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Endava Stock Down 2.4 %

DAVA stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Endava by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Endava by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endava by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Endava by 25,025.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

