Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEMTF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $87.20.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

