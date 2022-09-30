Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $283.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $211.00. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $239.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.71.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

