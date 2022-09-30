Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.38.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 934.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 378,826 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.