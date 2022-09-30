New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 467,395 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.