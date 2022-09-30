New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
