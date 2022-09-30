Newmont Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEM opened at $41.76 on Friday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

