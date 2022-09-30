Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Newmont Stock Performance

NGT opened at C$57.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.74. The company has a market cap of C$45.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$53.19 and a 1-year high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.99 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

