NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $547,359.56 and $6.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00276463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001224 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins and its circulating supply is 143,767,458,901 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

