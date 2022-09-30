Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NXST opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.16. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.