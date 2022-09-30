NEXT’s (NXT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXT. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 4,674 ($56.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 891.98. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,594 ($55.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,090.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,165.71.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

About NEXT

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%.

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.