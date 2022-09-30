NFTPad (NFTPAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,209.00

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. NFTPad has a market capitalization of $14,957.52 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.
About NFTPad
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
