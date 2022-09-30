NFTX Price Reaches $21.93 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and $31,151.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $21.93 or 0.00110319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTX is nftx.org/#.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.