Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has 727,000.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 704,000.00.
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Price Performance
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation stock opened at 5,500.00 on Tuesday. Nippon Building Fund Incorporation has a one year low of 5,500.00 and a one year high of 5,925.00.
About Nippon Building Fund Incorporation
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (NBFJF)
