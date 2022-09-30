NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given New €53.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €50.60 ($51.63) to €53.80 ($54.90) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.12.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. NN Group has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3865 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

