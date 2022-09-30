Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.57

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Noah Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Noah by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 4.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.