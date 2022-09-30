Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.57

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.
Noah Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.