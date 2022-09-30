NoLimitCoin (NLC) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $407,869.07 and approximately $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

