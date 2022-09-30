Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 3,800.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 3,300.00.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

NMEHF opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Nomura Real Estate has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

