Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.46. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Nordson by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 61,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordson by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

