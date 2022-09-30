Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $218.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.65.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $214.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $211.66 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.59.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

