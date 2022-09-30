Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $218.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $275.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.65.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NSC opened at $214.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.59. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $211.66 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

