NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,723,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,352,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 252,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,184,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 811,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.