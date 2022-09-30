NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
