NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

