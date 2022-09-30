Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has CHF 88 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.09.

NVS stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

