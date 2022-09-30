Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Financial Comparison

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novavax and JATT Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.15 billion 1.27 -$1.74 billion ($19.46) -0.95 JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

JATT Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novavax and JATT Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 2 0 5 0 2.43 JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $128.25, suggesting a potential upside of 590.63%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and JATT Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -114.32% -572.54% -55.69% JATT Acquisition N/A -105.35% 6.64%

Summary

JATT Acquisition beats Novavax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

