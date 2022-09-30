NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $53.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

NuVasive Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NuVasive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

