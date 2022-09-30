Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes $350,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

