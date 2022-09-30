Obyte Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.34 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $7,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $15.01 or 0.00077813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Obyte

Obyte was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 822,137 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

