OctoFi (OCTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $16,523.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00008172 BTC on major exchanges.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

