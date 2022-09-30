Octopus Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,148.00 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market capitalization of $32,936.47 and $26,148.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,175 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

