Oddz Price Tops $0.0190 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.90 million and $1.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oddz was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oddz is www.oddz.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

