OIN Finance Price Tops $0.0170 (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $559,502.21 and approximately $11,315.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

OIN Finance

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

