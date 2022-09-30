Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.7% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $254.18 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

