Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
