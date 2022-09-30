Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

