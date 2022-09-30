Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

