Olyseum (OLY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,341.00

Olyseum (OLY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Olyseum has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $13,341.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Olyseum is olyseum.com/index. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token.For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them.For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.