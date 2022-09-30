One Share (ONS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $347,373.00

One Share (ONS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One One Share coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00014662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Share has a market capitalization of $347,373.00 and $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

One Share Profile

One Share launched on December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official website is onecash.finance. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling One Share

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase One Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

