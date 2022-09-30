OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

ONEW stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $494.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $275,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $317,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $4,348,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

