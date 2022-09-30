Only1 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.69 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Only1 has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $1.47 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Only1 Profile

Only1’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 499,999,407 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Only1’s official website is only1.io.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

